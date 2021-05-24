Fiji to host World Cup qualifier

Netball Fiji is interested in hosting its World Cup qualifier next year.

With the national netball team failing to qualify to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year, the focus has shifted to the 2023 World Cup.

Association President RubyAnn Sorovaki says they’re working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure Fiji can host an event in July.

“The only other competition on the calendar for us is the qualifiers which we are hoping to host here in Fiji around July. That is the only one that is ahead of us.”

The next Netball World Cup will be held in South Africa in 2023.

Fiji is currently ranked 17th on the World standings.