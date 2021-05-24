Home

Netball

Fiji targets top 10 in world ranking

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 3, 2022 5:00 am

Netball Fiji is hoping to reclaim a spot in the top 10 in the International Netball Federation World Rankings.

Fiji’s greatest achievement was a sixth-place finish in the Netball World Cup in 1999.

They recently moved up one rank, from 17th to 16th.

Article continues after advertisement

Federation Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says to attain their goals, they will need to participate in more international events.

“It is a process. as you recall, Netball has always tried to host matches here in Fiji and the purpose is to hold. We want to host matches here in Fiji and have our netball-loving public watch games live.”

Koster adds they will compete in their first international tournament in two years next month in the Pac AusAid Series.

Meanwhile, the Suva Netball Association is set to get underway this weekend at the Netball Centre in Suva.

