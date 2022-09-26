Fiji Pearls squad named for PacificAus Sports series

[Photo Source: Netball Fiji]

Four debutantes have been named in the Fiji Pearls squad for the PacificAus Sports Series next month.

Suva Grammar School student Elina Drikibau, Reama Verekauta, Ledua Waqa and Josephine Tabua will represent the national side for the first time at the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

National coach Unaisi Rokoura has named a mixture of experienced and young players with Lydia Panapasa making a return.

Article continues after advertisement

Other familiar names in the squad include Maliana Rusivakula, Avelina Navue, Kelera Nawai and Kalesi Tawake.

Rokoura says she is excited to see how the debutants will stand up for the Pacific AusSports Series.

“Generally it’s just the opportunity for our players to come in and just fine tune some areas we need to work on as an extended squad and also leading up to that, these past two weeks has been amazing, performance from each individual players took part, we had specialist camp”

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Viavian Koster says players who did not make the team have the opportunity to fight their way back through the national championship in October.

The Fiji Pearls Team:

1. Lydia Waqavakatoga Panapasa

2. Unaisi Viadrei Kacilagi Kubunameca

3. Elina Catherine Drikibau *

4. Maliana Mata Roseline Rusivakula

5. Jimaima Vakacegu Kete

6. Avelina Watirakau Agnes Navue

7. Nina Kulabu Cirikisuva

8. Ro Kalesi Esiteri Tawake

9. Vaiti Coa

10. Kaitlyn Abbey Fisher

11. Alisi Cidresu Naqiri

12. Kelera Nayau Nawai

13. Reama Magdalene Verekauta *

14. Ledua Pulotu Yabakivinaka Waqa *

15. Josephine Tabua