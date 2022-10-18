Fiji Pearls remain winless

Fiji team and Australia Pathway team binds after their match.

The Fiji Pearls have recorded its third consecutive loss after a 34-58 loss to the Australia Pathway side in the Pacific AusSports Netball series this evening.

Australia Pathway team made the most of their centre passes to lead 14-8 in the first quarter.

The Aussies continued to lead in the second quarter with a half-time score of 30-15.

Our Pearls defence was exposed as the hosts capitalized on every opportunity that came their way.

Fiji Pearls only managed seven goals in the second quarter.

The Unaisi Rokoura coached side tried to catch up in the third quarter to narrow the scores as Alisi Naqiri did her best in the defence circle.

Trailing 27-40 at the end of the third quarter, the Pearls tried to get back into the game but time was their worst enemy.

Fiji will face Papua New Guinea tomorrow at 7pm.