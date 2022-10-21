Fiji Pearls finish 5th

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Pearls have finished fifth on the Pacific AusSports Series table.

The side secured four points after two wins and two losses as the team recorded its second win last night beating USC Thunder 54-50.

Head coach Una Rokoura says they have a few more build-up tournaments coming up.

She adds she will utilize all the players in the extended squad to pick the best.

“A few players who have shown interest and yes we are keeping an eye on them and keeping them noted as we build along we have a few tournaments lined up throughout the year and with those tournaments this is an opportunity for us to also utilize these players who have shown interest to play for Fiji and of course the players from New Zealand as well we’ve kept them in sight for our next lead up tournaments”.

Tonga Tala finished on top with 10 points while Samoa finished second with 6 points and the two teams will face off in the final tonight.