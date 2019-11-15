Fiji Pearls coach’s applications put on hold

Netball Fiji has put all applications for the head coach position on hold in light of the current pandemic.

This is after former coach Vicki Wilson ended her two-term contract last year and Netball Fiji is currently in the process of looking for a replacement.

Netball Fiji President Ruby-Anne Sorovaki says the committee was impressed with the applications and the vetting and interview process will soon follow.

“We’ve been in touch with those who have applied and expressed their interest and of course advised them of the situation and I am guessing everyone is aware of how things are happening. It is all a matter of whether we will be able to secure a funding for a new coach.”

Netball Fiji has received six applications for Fiji Pearls Head Coach’s position.