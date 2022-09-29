Fiji Pearls coach still on the lookout

[File Photo]

Less than a year out from the Netball World Cup, the search for the best continues for the Fiji Pearls coaching team.

National coach Una Rokoura says the squad is fit and ready and it’s just a matter of time before she picks the best.

The Fiji Pearls are preparing for the Pacific AusSports Series next month in Australia and Rokoura will use this opportunity to test players.

Article continues after advertisement

She says while some members of the extended squad did not make it, they have the National Netball Championship to prove themselves.

“After the qualifiers, the day we qualified our campaign to 2023 began the day we qualified so having the extended squad and the opportunity to have these players come in and join the Fiji Pearls program it’s been a great step up and a great opportunity to one of our young athletes”

The Fiji Pearls will travel to the Sunshine Coast early next month for the Netball Series from the 16th to the 21st of October.

The side will return and continue its preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.