Fiji Pearls beaten by Tonga

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls went down 74-55 to Tonga Tala in their PacificAus Sports Netball Series round one clash in Australia last night.

Tonga never looked back after claiming the first quarter 19-10 and it was a close second quarter which the Tala took out 16-14.

It was in the third quarter that the Tongans started to pull away with goal shooter Uneeq Palavi on target and they outscored the Pearls 23-12.

However, the Fiji Pearls improved in the last quarter winning 19-16 but the Tongans effort in the first three made the difference.

Maliana Rusivakula was on target 27 times followed by Unaisi Rauluni who scored 16 goals and Lydia Panapasa with 12.

Tonga’s Palavi registered 47 of their 74 goals.

The Pearls will take on Samoa this afternoon in the second round.