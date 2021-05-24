Home

Netball

Fiji Pearls await green light from authorities

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 7, 2022 12:31 pm
Netball Fiji team players during one of their previous training sessions [Source: Facebook]

Netball Fiji’s hope of getting the Pearls some form of competition came to an abrupt end yesterday after the Ministry of Youth and Sports directed the postponement of its Super Club Championship.

With the rise in COVID cases, Netball Fiji has been left digging deep, to find a way to keep its players engaged before the World Cup qualifiers.

Fiji Pearls Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura says it is back to training for the Fiji Pearls as they await the green light from the relevant authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is something that we cannot control, and we have to move on from there onwards but that has not stopped us from moving on. We’ve got our scheduled training for the players on Saturday. A competition would be perfect to gauge where they are at the moment.”

The Fiji Pearls will head back into training next week as they prepare for the Pacific AusAid Sports tournament in March in Sydney.

