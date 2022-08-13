Fiji Mens East sweeps past West

A fourth quarter rout saw the Fiji Men’s East upset Fiji Men’s West 29-24 in the first match of the Fast5 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Behind by 9-5, 14-10 and 24-15, the Easts had a lot of work to do to catch up.

Their choice of opting for the last quarter as their power play paid off for them as their scores doubled.

Shooters Nacanieli Goneyali and Kitione Waqavonovono slotted a total of seven goals to come away with the lead.

The Wests lost the momentum they built in the last three quarters as they were deprived of possession.