Fast5 netball exhibition matches this weekend

Fiji will host a Fast5 netball exhibition matches on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena.

Netball Australia and representatives of the Sunshine Coast Lightening and the Adelaide Thunderbirds are in the country for the Suncorp Super Netball Post Season Fiji Tour.

The week-long tour will include a series of high performance workshops for umpires and athletes, and will culminate with two Fast5 exhibition matches on Saturday.

Netball Fiji chief executive, Vivian Koster, says they’re privileged to have such an opportunity not only for fun-filled activities for netball enthusiasts but also the high performance workshops for our athletes and umpires.

She adds the Fast5 exhibition matches should be exciting to watch as it is faster, fun and has more scoring opportunities.

The first match is between the Fiji Mens’ Selection at 1:30pm followed by a combined teams match where the Fiji Pearls selection will team up with Sunshine Coast and Adelaide Thunderbirds players to form the two teams.

Both games will be shown LIVE on FBC Sports channel.