Elina Drikibau named in Fiji Pearl extended squad

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 14, 2020 6:20 pm

Suva Grammar School student Elina Drikibau has been named in the 25-member- Fiji Pearl extended squad today.

The 15-year-old is among the new players that have been selected for the national squad in preparation for the 2021 Netball World Championship.

Drikibau will contest in the shooter position alongside veteran pearl Unaisi Rauluni, Afa Rusivakula, Maliana Rusivakula, Lydia Panapasa, Matila Vocea, Jimaima Voce and Robin Vula.

In there mid-court positions are Aliti Toribau, Alisi Galo, Vaiti Waqatabu, Anaseini Nauqe, Avalina Navue, Adi Mere Qio, Josephine Nailumu, Keleti Tikotani and Keleni Racule.

For the defenders, Alisi Naqiri will lead the pack with Ema Mualuvu, Episode Kahatoka, Verenaisi Sawana,
Ateca Qasenivalu, Alanieta Dirauga, Titilia Buloubuli and Sereana Maragi.

Meanwhile, the Digital Lightning Netball team has won the Digital Punjas Reset Netball Championship 54-53 today.

