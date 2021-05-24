Door is open says Pearls Coach

Netball Fiji is encouraging interested players both locally and abroad to try and make the national squad for the Netball World Cup next year.

Fiji Pearls Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura says the door is still open for new talents to join her already versatile team.

First on Rokoura’s agenda is the qualifiers in July, where they will face off with other Pacific Island countries to determine which teams will progress to the World Cup in South Africa.

“We had a goal leading up to the Pacific Aus Sports Series over the last three months. Like we said the opportunity is always there. The door is always open to those interested players who want to be part of the World Cup qualifiers, especially having it here in Fiji.”



Fiji Pearls Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura

The Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers will be held in Fiji in July.