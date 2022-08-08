Diamonds win historic gold for Australia

[Photo Credit: Commonwealth Sports/ Twitter]

Australia’s netball side created history winning the country’s 1000th gold at the Commonwealth Games after defeating Jamaica 55-51 in the final this morning.

The Diamonds brushed off any memory of its loss to the Sunshine Girls just days ago with the historic win.

The Aussies were on the front-foot from the start of the match taking a six-goal lead in the last quarter.



Jamaica fought back as it looked to be on its way to repeating history but Australia was hungrier for gold.

The Sunshine Girls settled for silver while the Silver Ferns won bronze.