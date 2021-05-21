Coach applauds Fiji Pearls frontliners

Amongst the frontliners battling to contain the spread of COVID-19 are national netball players.

National goal-shooter Lydia Panapasa, defender Episake Kahatoka Gaunavinaka and Alesi Galo are amongst the many sports men and women heeding the call of duty.

Head Coach Jenny Brazel says the netball fraternity stands in awe of the work carried out by the athletes.

“I’ve been thinking about them a lot and I really want them to stay safe and healthy and just to say that we are very proud of the job that they do, day-in-day-out in helping keep Fiji safe and helping to move us through this pandemic.”

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says they continue to check on the well-being.

“We’ve been updated on the athletes that are out there on the front-line. I think we have a couple of nurses and Police officers and we are just really proud of the work that they are doing, along with everyone else that’s working on the frontline. The immense work that they do and the sacrifices that they are making, we just wish them all the best and continue to pray for them to be safe out there.”

Apart from this, the national squad members are doing their individual training under the program set out by national coach Brazel.