Cirikisuva eyes 2023 Netball World Cup

Former Fiji Pearls wing attack Nina Cirikisuva has set her target to represent the country in the 2023 netball World Cup in South Africa.

Cirikisuva returns to the national extended squad after taking a break from the sport in 2018.

The 28-year-old has set out her goals for the remainder of her netball career with donning the blue dress in the 2023 world cup topping the list.

“My goal is to get back in the team, play as many test match planned by Netball Fiji and of course the main one is the 2023 World Cup. That’s something I’m really looking forward to and something that I want to achieve before I actually retire from netball.”

Cirikisuva has represented Fiji in a number of major competitions including their gold medal win in the 2015 South Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Lau lass is also looking into coaching when she retires from the sport.