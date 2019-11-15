Changes to the national netball body

In order to improve the level of netball in the country, Netball Fiji needs to start from the administration of the federation says President Rubyanne Sorovaki.

With its new executive team, Sorovaki plans to take a different approach in the administration of the federation.

“Lifting the standards is lifting in all standards of netball so that means our technical people, technical coaches and the basic administration of netball at district level even. And we need to focus on the sustainability of all the programs that we’re going to implement in some way that will help us lift the standard of netball in Fiji”.

Sorovaki and the team will be leading the national netball body for the next four years.