Brazel to start with her role in February

Newly appointed Fiji Pearls Head Coach Jenny Brazel will start in her role by February next year.

The former Queensland Firebirds Assistant Coach will fill in for fellow Australian coach Vicki Wilson.

Netball Fiji General Secretary Lusi Rokoura says they’ve named a solid 25-member training squad that will work closely with the new coach.

Rokoura adds the team will march into camp at the end of the month.

“By the end of December or early January depending on immigration processors we hope to get our coach in by February.”

Brazel brings a lot of experience in all areas of high performance given her current position with Netball Queensland and Netball Australia.