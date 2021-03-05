Brazel out of quarantine and ready for new role

The wait is finally over for Fiji Netball as new national head coach Jenny Brazel has come out of quarantine ready to guide the Fiji Pearls.

Brazel arrived in the country last month and followed the quarantine procedure.

The national squad started training last year without Brazel but was guided by former national Rep Unaisi Rokoura.

Brazel met with Netball Fiji officials today to identify some of the areas she will focus on for the upcoming season.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Brazel says one area she is passionate about is grassroots development.

“Today is my first day on the ground so Happy International Women’s day, I think it was quite a relief that I arrived on this day. I spent the day with Netball Fiji and the rest of the officials and administrations so we went through some of the plans. This week I’ll be getting plans around to get the training going. And get the strength and conditioning right across the board.”

Brazel will also be working with Netball on a development pathway through a High-Performance Unit, to have netballers playing at an international standard.

The former Queensland Firebirds Assistant Coach has had an impressive career with her former club guiding them to the ANZ Championship and Suncorp Super Netball from 2015-2019.