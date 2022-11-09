Best 30 picked for Netball Fiji academy

[Source: Netball Fiji]

30 age-grade players have been inducted into Netball Fiji’s inaugural Academy program.

The Academy is an initiative to help develop upcoming netball players into future national reps.

The programme will include high-performance training camps and a series of workshops on strength and conditioning, player development, and leadership.

These 30 players were picked by national selectors during the one-day training camp where 94 age-grade players from all over Fiji displayed their ball handling, footwork and passing skills.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says it is an exciting time for the association as they were thrilled to see the abundance of talent on display last Saturday which made it difficult for selectors.

The first Netball Academy camp will be on Saturday 19th November at the Vodafone Arena from 8am to 5pm.



