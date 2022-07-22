Baptism of fire for young Pearls

Fiji Pearls Head Coach Unaisi Rokoura commended her young players in the last two matches they’ve played so far in the Oceania World Cup qualifier.

The team has played PNG and Tonga so far with the young Pearls getting a feel of international competition.

Rokoura says players like Kalesi Tawake and Vilisi Tavui who debuted against the Pepes have stood out.

“Well you know its baptism of fire for them playing against Tonga. They did some very incredible play and I commend them for stepping up. With the lack of international that we have, they were able to get up there and showcase their potential.”

The Fiji Pearls will need to win against Samoa today at 7.30pm to have a hand on one of the two spots for the World Cup in South Africa next year.

The match will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.