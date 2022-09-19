Baby Pearls leads PacificAus Sports team

[Source: Netball Fiji]

Adi Cakobau School student Nina Nakula captained the PacificAus Sports team in the Netball Queensland age grade championship over the weekend.

Nakula along with Elina Drikibau and coach Iliseva Drasuna are in Brisbane, Australia for a netball high performance development program.

The two baby Pearls are part of the PacificAus Sports team consisting of athletes from Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

The team is competing in the 18U competition at the Netball Queensland Nissan State Title.

The purpose of the 18U State Titles is to provide an opportunity for the best athletes across Queensland to compete against each other in a high-quality competition.

The Nissan State championship continues today with the finals scheduled for tomorrow.

