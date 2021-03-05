Baby Pearls brace for Youth World Cup

Fiji is in a position to be a powerhouse in the Netball World Youth Cup at the end of the year.

After losing to England in the third and fourth playoffs during the 2017 Netball World Youth Cup in Botswana, Fiji is ranked 4th on the standings.

As hosts, the Pearls will have home ground advantage but the task now falls on individual players to get in line with the program set by Head Coach Jenny Brazel.

With around 20 teams expected to compete, Netball Fiji will need to put together its best team with the help from the new coach.

“Especially with the World Youth Cup at the end of the year. That is going to be an area that we will need to look more into, given the current situation with COVID, Jen will need to be in touch with their coaches.”

Following the success of the Reset Championship in November, Netball Fiji will be working on a similar tournament to give the Under-21 team as much game time as possible, before December.

“We have talked about having other tournaments to include the Fiji A, Fiji Pearls and maybe a Series and then involving them in another reset championship and having an under-21 as team to prepare them.”

The Netball Youth World Cup was scheduled for June but due to the pandemic had to be moved to December.