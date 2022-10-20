Australia beats New Zealand in Constellation Cup

[Photo: Herald Sun]

The Constellation Cup will head to game four with a lot of interest after Australia beat New Zealand 62-47 in Melbourne.

After two losses in New Zealand, the big game-three victory means they can regain the trophy with a win in the final Test on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Australia’s coach Stacey Marinkovich says no one steps into a Diamonds dress and likes losing.

The return of goal defender Jo Weston and the introduction of Sophie Garbin proved the difference from the first two games, in the first international match on Australian soil in more than 1000 days.