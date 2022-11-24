Army 1 claims netball title

Army Service 1 has defeated Police Service 1 57-44 to claim the FMF Sukuna Bowl Netball title.

Fiji Pearls players including Maliana Rusivakula, Avelina Navue, Josephine Tabua and Kalesi Tawake were all in action for Army.

Police took out the first quarter 13-11 but only managed to slot in seven more points in the second quarter as Army shot 16 successful goals.

The margin extended from there with Army in front in the third quarter 44-30.

Police shot 14 at goal in the final quarter but it was too late to catch up to Army who sealed it with 13 successful shots.