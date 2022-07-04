$40k sponsorship boost for Oceania Netball

Vodafone Fiji has jumped on board in support of Oceania Netball as the official sponsor for the upcoming series.

Fiji is set to host the tournament which will run from July 19th to the 23rd at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

This will also serve as a World Cup qualifier.

Vodafone Fiji has committed $40,000 in sponsorship which encompasses telecommunication support including sim cards, mobile phones and data for players and officials.

Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad says they’re delighted to support netball and help in its development.

“We have come on board with a shared vision, to encourage and empower women in sports in the country. Netball is a popular sport and is the first female sport in Fiji and we are delighted to be part of that now.”

Oceania Netball President Wainikiti Bogidrau says the sponsorship came at the right time.

“Sponsoring women’s sports involves much more than just the financial investment. It also demonstrates the investment in women and equality and meaningful change.”

Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands will compete in the series with the winner qualifying for the World Cup in South Africa next year.