15th Sukuna Bowl for Police netball rep

An emotional captain Kalisi Tawake will be playing for her children as she will be representing the Police side for the 15th year in the FMF Sukuna Bowl Netball competition on Friday.

The 39-year-old officer was part of the team of front-liners during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tawake says out of all the years she had been working for the Force, this year is a different and challenging one for her.

The mother-of-two says leaving family behind was not easy for her and her children but she stayed true to her duty and hopes to make her children and family proud on Friday.

“All the time we are out there fighting for the lives of others leaving our children at home without us and them missing our motherly advice, motherly hug, to me that’s a challenge”

The Beqa native says the team is prepared to defend its title.

Tawake has represented Suva in the IDC Competition and other major local tournaments.

The Sukuna Bowl netball challenge will be held at 8am on Friday.

The football match will be played at the Fiji FA academy grounds in Suva at 10am.

Meanwhile, the main rugby event kicks-off at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium.

