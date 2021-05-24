Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Netball

15th Sukuna Bowl for Police netball rep

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 5:22 am
KALISI TAWAKE [SOURCE: FIJI POLICE FORCE/FACEBOOK]

An emotional captain Kalisi Tawake will be playing for her children as she will be representing the Police side for the 15th year in the FMF Sukuna Bowl Netball competition on Friday.

The 39-year-old officer was part of the team of front-liners during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tawake says out of all the years she had been working for the Force, this year is a different and challenging one for her.

Article continues after advertisement

The mother-of-two says leaving family behind was not easy for her and her children but she stayed true to her duty and hopes to make her children and family proud on Friday.

“All the time we are out there fighting for the lives of others leaving our children at home without us and them missing our motherly advice, motherly hug, to me that’s a challenge”

The Beqa native says the team is prepared to defend its title.

Tawake has represented Suva in the IDC Competition and other major local tournaments.

The Sukuna Bowl netball challenge will be held at 8am on Friday.

The football match will be played at the Fiji FA academy grounds in Suva at 10am.

Meanwhile, the main rugby event kicks-off at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Both the football and rugby clashes will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

You can also catch the live football commentary on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM Facebook Live.

Overseas viewers can also watch all the action on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform for $15USD.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.