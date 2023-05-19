$14k boost for Nasinu Netball

[Source: Paradise Beverages Fiji Limited/ Facebook]

Nasinu Netball Association today received a boost of $14,000 from Paradise Beverage through its Fiji Gold Brand.

Nasinu Netball’s President Linieta Navonu expressed her appreciation, as this was timely as their annual tournament is set to start next month.

Navonu says Nasinu Netball has been known for producing national reps, and with this support, she is confident they will continue to do what they do best.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are happy and proud of the Nasinu Netball Association, which we have been looking forward to this time.”

Meanwhile, Paradise Beverages General Manager Mike Spencer says this is their way of giving back to the community.

Spencer adds that this is also a way to support and identify talented women in communities.

The Nasinu Netball Tournament is set to take place from 30th of June to 1st of July at the National Netball Centre in Suva.