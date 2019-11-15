14 overseas-based netters in national extended squad

Fourteen overseas-based netters have been named in the Fiji Pearls extended squad.

These include national reps with the likes of New Zealand based Kelera Nawai and former national vice-captain Asilika Sevutia.

Netball Fiji Secretary Lusi Rokoura says they look to have a good mixture of overseas and local players who can add depth to the final squad.

“We would like to have players who add in value to our current national squads and given that this is a new set of team we would like to build and set good standards for our national teams going forward.”

Rokoura adds the netters are following training programs set by their respective clubs.

“We rely on their clubs, they are currently playing at high-level elite competitions-to go by their program. When they do come to Fiji for trials, we monitor and evaluate them accordingly.”

These netters will continue their preparation with their respective clubs and are expected to join the squad for trials if and when borders are opened.

Meanwhile, the local players will be training in their respective centres in the central and western division.

The first national squad training session begins on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.