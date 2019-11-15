Relentless Silver Ferns hand Jamaica 26-goal thumping at Nations Cup

An unrelenting defensive display from the Silver Ferns has led to a dominant win over Jamaica at the Nations Cup this morning.

The Silver Ferns took down Jamaica 71-45 in Birmingham with the world champions forcing 34 turnovers from their opponents throughout the match.

In contrast, the Silver Ferns only lost control of the ball 19 times.

New Zealand won all four quarters and this assures the Silver Ferns a place in the Nations Cup final next Monday but before then they take on the South Africa on Sunday in their final pool game in London.