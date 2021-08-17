Netball Fiji plans on getting back on court

Netball Fiji is looking to have a repeat of its Digicel Punjas Reset Netball Championship at the end of the year.

The Reset championship initially started last year, with four teams competing every week for the top spot.

Still in the consultation phase, Netball Fiji president, RubyAnn Sorovaki, says they’re excited about getting things up running again.

“So ideally we would have had the National Championship which was planned to be held last week. And looking at our plans for the rest of the calendar year, we are looking at having a repeat of the Digicel and Super four series that we had last year.”

Ultimately, this will be determined by the availability of funds and when restrictions will be lifted.