Netball and Volleyball included in Savusavu 7s

The Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s returns to the Hidden Paradise with its 14th tournament in July.

The tournament was last played in 2020 and had to be shelved last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament Director, Malakai Yamaivava says a few changes and inclusions have been made this year with the introduction of netball and volleyball alongside the main event.

Yamaivava says this will be the biggest sports carnival in Savusavu this season.

“At the moment we are looking at 32 teams. If the demand is high, our maximum number of teams to participate in the three-day tournament for the senior men is 40 teams similar to 2020. We have other categories of the competition, in the over 18/under 20, we have 16 teams and in the women’s division we have eight teams.”

Some teams confirmed so far include Police Blue, Police White, Caucau Rugby, Savuiqali, Saint Teresa and Natabua Beez.

The delayed coverage of the tournament will be shown on FBC Sports while the live commentaries of the semi-finals and final will air on Radio Fiji One.

FBC TV Manager Vinal Raj says it’s always an honour to help showcase grass-roots rugby.

“We are very excited about this partnership as FBC has always been committed to the development of grass-root rugby and we are privileged to showcase those talents to Fiji and the world through radio, TV and the online platforms.”

The tournament will commence from the 14th to the 16th of July.