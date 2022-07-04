Nestle Fiji furthers partnership with Bai

General Manager Tim Inkster (from left), Seremaia Bai. [Source: Supplied]

Sharing the vision of using rugby as a vehicle of change for young people, Nestle Fiji furthers its partnership with veteran Seremaia Bai.

Nestle Fiji launched its first-ever 400g pack of Milo with the 2007 Rugby World Cup picture of Bai in front.

General Manager Tim Inkster says Bai has impacted a lot of young lives and they’re giving credit where it is due.

“Milo in itself has a great longstanding partnership with Seremaia and shares the same objective of driving rugby to the grassroots.”

Founder of Rugby Academy Fiji, Bai says with Milo they are able to reach more people.

“We are blessed with Milo because they fulfil the vision that we want to reach out to the unfortunate ones. The ones that have no access to proper coaching. Probably former stars as myself going in and telling them, you too can do it and believe in yourself, just using rugby as a vehicle.”

Other partnerships the two share includes Milo tag events with the Rugby Academy, Training Programs with Bai and online tutorials on staying fit with the family.