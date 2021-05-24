Negative criticism motivated Fijiana 7s team

Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli says it’s been a long and tough journey for the players but their hard work has paid off.

Speaking last night after the arrival of Team Fiji from the Tokyo Olympic Games, Fuli applauded the determination shown by the team during preparation.

Fuli says the girls have had their challenges but they rose to the occasion.

He says one in particular was the fact that the Fijiana 7s team copped a lot of negative criticism leading up to the Olympics however they used it to motivate themselves.

“You know the public of Fiji they are always demanding and they demand one thing which is a win nothing else but a win which is good because it also challenges every individual, the men’s and women’s to perform and play well.”

Fuli says they had set their goal and worked hard towards it and despite the side falling short he was still proud of their performance.

He adds the celebration and the reception the team has been receiving is new to the players as it has always been negative in the past for them.

The Fijiana 7s team settled for bronze during the Olympics however their performance won the hearts of many.