Need for more women coaches and officials

ONOC President Dr Robin Mitchell

ONOC President Dr Robin Mitchell is encouraging national sport federations to work closely with their respective National Olympic Committees to advance gender equality.

The 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Winter Beijing Games were the most gender-balanced in terms of athlete participation but there is still a lot of work to be done to increase the number of women coaches and technical officials.

The Tokyo Games saw 48% participation of women athletes but only 32% were technical officials and 13% were coaches.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the IWG World Conference on Women and Sport’s satellite Suva Hub, Dr Mitchell says the increased number of female athletes is notable but they wish to also see the same in women technical officials including judges, referees and coaches.

Dr Mitchell hopes this is something ONOC together with Team Up and FASANOC can collectively work on.

[Source: ONOC]