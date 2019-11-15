Need for funding for Olympic preparations

There will be a need for more funding for sporting federations preparing their athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Since the postponement of the games, athletes have more time to prepare but with that comes cost.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says athletes need more time to train thus the need for more funding.

“Obviously there’s going to be a need for another bucket of money to help these athletes continue training for another year and I think that we will need a discussion with the government and the Fiji national sports commission has already actually come to us to ask us how they can support the athletes”.

The Tokyo Olympics has been shifted to July next year due to the coronavirus pandemic giving athletes ample time to prepare.