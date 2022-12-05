Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has been boosted by news that key midfielder Otavio should be fully fit and ready to play in their World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday.

After missing the last two games with a thigh injury, the Porto midfielder will join his team mates for training on Sunday for the first time since their opening win over Ghana.

Centre half Danilo Pereira, who sustained three broken ribs last week, is also recovering well and could feature later in the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

His replacement in the last two matches was 39-year-old defender Pepe, who is likely to keep his place and be tasked with marking Swiss striker Breel Embolo, who has scored twice in the tournament.

Pepe will be paired with Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias, who was rested for their last group match against South Korea which Portugal lost 2-1.

Switzerland faces Portugal at 7am on Tuesday and you catch all the live action on FBC Sports.