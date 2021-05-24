NBA matches called off

Due to ongoing COVID-19 issues, the NBA has called off Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets match.

This was called after determining that neither team has the minimum eight players necessary to start a contest.

Toronto’s game at Chicago scheduled for today was postponed, as was Brooklyn’s game at Portland tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

The moves raise the total number of postponements this season in the NBA to nine because of virus-related reasons, including three consecutive Nets games that have needed to be rescheduled.