Full Coverage
Rugby

Nayacalevu to join Toulon next season

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 15, 2021 10:28 am

Flying Fijian captain Waisea Nayacalevu will be leaving Stade Francais at the end of the season to join Top 14 rivals Toulon.

Nayacalevu has signed for Toulon for the next two seasons

The versatile back joined Stade Francais in 2012, helping them to win the Top 14 in 2015 and the European Challenge Cup two years later.

The 31-year-old, who has 26 Fiji caps, has played 10 matches for the Parisian club this season, scoring four tries.

Meanwhile, former Wallabies winger Sefanaia Naivalu has extended his contract with Stade Français for an extra two years until 2024.

 

