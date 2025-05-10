Nayacalevu mourns Raisuqe’s passing

Source: Supplied

Flying Fijians captain and Ospreys centre Waisea Nayacalevu has spoken from the heart following the tragic passing of fellow Fijian rugby player Josaia Raisuqe, saying the news left him shattered.

The 34-year-old admitted he broke down upon hearing the news, overwhelmed with grief as he imagined the heartbreak Raisuqe’s family must be enduring back home.

“I just want to take this time to give my condolence to Josaia’s family, and all his relatives back in the village during this time of sorrow. My soul is mourning after getting the news of my brother Josaia’s passing. His passing hurts and I don’t know how to describe it, I’m just hurt knowing that one of my brother is gone forever”

Like many Fijian players competing overseas, Raisuqe was striving to provide for his loved ones, a reality that makes the tragedy all the more heartbreaking.

Nayacalevu extended his deepest condolences to Raisuqe’s family, saying they are in his thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

