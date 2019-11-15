Home

Nawaka Black Youth ready for Uluinakau 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 10, 2020 6:57 am

The Nawaka Black Youth 7s team is ready to step onto the field and stamp their mark in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament.

The side has been having warm-up matches for the past few days in preparation for the two-day tournament, which starts tomorrow.

Coach Maleli Ranawai says a perfect start and being consistent is what they’re aiming for especially, during the first day.

“Every team aim is to become number in the tournament and, that is also the aim of the team but, we will try our best.”

The majority of the players have been together since the under-16 grade, and they will be banking on this team chemistry.

Nawaka Black Youth and another 15 teams will battle it out tomorrow in the youth category at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

A total of 24 men and six Fellow Fijians teams will also compete in the tournament.

