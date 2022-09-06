Navy scoops Bainimarama Shield

Navy prop Vesi Rarawa scored the winning try for Navy to seal a 23-19 win against 3FIR in the Bainimarama cup final.

3FIR took a commanding lead in from the beginning but it was the sea-men that came from behind to seal the win.

Navy Captain Meli Baivatu says the 3FIR came in strong ready to take down his side but they managed to withhold a strong defence.

Navy’s strength came from its forwards in the second half as the side did not want to be on the losing end.

“We knew they were going to be bringing in later those experienced forwards in the 3fir so the technical sub was for our experience to ask the forwards to come later on in the second half which proved a good result for us in the win.”

Baivatu says it was a team effort, teamwork and having each other’s back was the key to the win today.