Navy opts for underdog tag at Marist 7s

The Fiji Navy 7s team has once again opted for the underdog tag heading into the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s next week in Suva.

Fielding a much younger side, Navy will not be intimidated going up against some local sevens giants.

Team manager Ratu Penaia Latianara says preparation started five weeks ago.

Latianara says they’re there to compete and just make up the numbers.

He adds they’ll be banking on fitness heading into the three day tournament.

“This year we have a new bunch of boys, I think our strength will depend on our fitness. We have our senior players who are part of the Army team, so this boys are new to the 7s code.”

The Marist 7s kicks off next Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.