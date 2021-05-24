Home

Rugby

Navuga to join Fijiana 7s team

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 13, 2021 5:38 am

Adi Cakobau School’s sprint queen Naomi Navuga is one of Fijiana Head Coach Saiasi Fuli’s recent finds.

Originally from Ba, Navuga has been been impressive on the tracks, and Fuli believes she has what it take to be exceptional on the rugby field as well.

Fijiana Coach Saiasi Fuli believes Navuga is one of the future stars of women’s rugby in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have test her twice and she is very impressive and we have signed her for the next two weeks to join the squad.”

Since making headlines at the Tokyo Olympics, Fuli says interest to join the Fijiana team has grown.

“I am quite impressed with the number coming up. It’s about 40 to 50 girls enquiring and asking .I have got an open policy but we have to go through that process. We have to screen them and test them and we have to guide them through a proper setup pathway.”

Though Fiji is not part of the Vancouver 7s, you can still watch it next Saturday and Sunday, live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

 

 

 

