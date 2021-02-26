Navua Masters determined despite training challenges

The unfavourable weather is a deterrence to the preparation of the Navua Masters team for the Veterans Tournament next weekend.

However, the team is determined to fight through any challenge and earn the winning spot.

Manager, Norman Philip, says they are training every day to put together the best side.

“Navua side we have some reps like Sitiveni Qarau, Carston Wise, Vikash Chand, Ashish Kumar, Tavuto, Erami and we got those reps”

Navua Masters is in group B with Rewa Legends, My Suva Legends and FJ Western.

Philip says they have met with two teams in their pools in the last veteran’s tournament and know the areas they will need to work on.

The Veterans tournament will kick off next weekend at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, the 2021 league season starts this weekend.

Rewa faces Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park.

Two matches will be played on Saturday, Labasa faces Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park and Nadroga takes on Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.