Football

Navua lack in concentration: Prakash

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 29, 2021 4:15 am
[Source: Facebook]

There are some areas of concern for the Navua side they hope to work on ahead of preparations on their next Digicel Premier League match.

Coach Amit Prakash says the team tends to lose focus at the crucial moments of the game causing errors and missed goals.

“Our boys are looking focus in the second half and we are really working hard on that one and decision making is another area of concern for us and goal scoring, we need to thoroughly work hard in that area because we are missing some good goals”

Prakash says they have very little time to redeem themselves out of last place on the standings.

Navua sits at the bottom of the point’s standings with only five points having recorded seven losses and only one win with two draws.

Navua was due to play Labasa yesterday but the DPL was postponed due to adverse weather conditions in the north.

Fiji FA will make an announcement later this week to determine the venues for postponed matches.

 

