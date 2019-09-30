Navua brace for Labasa

Newly promoted Navua football side is expected to improve as the Vodafone Premier League season progresses.

Despite their 2-1 loss to Nadi last weekend, Navua Head Coach Mohammed Shafil says his side played well and the last minute goal by the jetsetters made the difference in their clash.

Shafil says he trusts the team and he hopes the young side will continue to lift its performance in every game.

Shafil adds playing Labasa this week will be tough as the Babasiga Lions will try to bounce back following their loss to Suva in round one.

Navua will travel to Labasa and play the Northerners at 1.30pm on Saturday.

In other VPL matches, Nasinu meet Rewa at 3pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Lautoka takes on Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.