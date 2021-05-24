Home

Football

Navoce drops out of school to pursue football dream

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 25, 2022 4:53 am

Suva Football’s most recent addition Samuela Navoce has had to make sacrifices and made some tough calls to be where he is today.

The former Natabua High School student dropped out of school at the age of 17 to pursue his passion for football.

After making joining the Ba football team last year, the Tavualevu native decided it was about time to venture into something new.

Article continues after advertisement

The 18-year-old says he went from being a school dropout to now joining one of the greatest football teams in the country, all thanks to the love and support from his parents.

“Everyday they’ve been calling me, just to motivate me and encouraging me to do well everyday. And not to do alot of bad things here because of peer pressure.”

Luckily with the help of senior players in the team, Navoce says his transition into the Suva team was a smooth one.

 

“So far I’m adapting well through experienced players with the likes of Waisake Navunigasau and Filipe Baravilala. I have been adapting well.”

Suva will host Labasa at ANZ Stadium at 6pm on Sunday.

Before that is the Digicel Womens IDC final will be at 12pm, followed by Nasinu and Nadi at 2pm, and then Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm.

You can watch all the four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

 

