Navakaka Youth Club develop playground

The Navakaka Youth Club in Cakaudrove is developing its playground to meet national standards so they can hold proper sporting tournaments.

Acting President, Navauliani Tukaivanuakavasua says they’ve been hosting tournaments on their playground but the Fiji Rugby Union has informed them to build proper facilities to cater for spectators.

Tukaivanuakavasua says they have taken on board the suggestions and are working on the ground, including the building of public amenities.

He says the playground is being developed without any financial assistance and the youth are eager to see its completion.

“We are already building our washrooms, just up to the foundation level, at least we are starting. We have no funds for that. The only funds for that is from our dalo farming. I would like to appreciate the boys, the youth members for being able to achieve all those with no funds.”

The Club is also looking at setting up a gym for its members.

Tukaivanuakavasua says many young men are interested in playing rugby and having a gym is important in their training program.

They have submitted a request to the Ministry of Youth and Sports who are now working on establishing one for them.

Navakaka villagers have been rallying for a playground for years now to allow their youth to further explore and expose their sporting talents.