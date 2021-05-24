Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|
Full Coverage

Sports

Navakaka Youth Club develop playground

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 4:43 pm
The Navakaka Youth Club in Cakaudrove is developing its playground

The Navakaka Youth Club in Cakaudrove is developing its playground to meet national standards so they can hold proper sporting tournaments.

Acting President, Navauliani Tukaivanuakavasua says they’ve been hosting tournaments on their playground but the Fiji Rugby Union has informed them to build proper facilities to cater for spectators.

Tukaivanuakavasua says they have taken on board the suggestions and are working on the ground, including the building of public amenities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the playground is being developed without any financial assistance and the youth are eager to see its completion.

“We are already building our washrooms, just up to the foundation level, at least we are starting. We have no funds for that. The only funds for that is from our dalo farming. I would like to appreciate the boys, the youth members for being able to achieve all those with no funds.”

The Club is also looking at setting up a gym for its members.

Tukaivanuakavasua says many young men are interested in playing rugby and having a gym is important in their training program.

They have submitted a request to the Ministry of Youth and Sports who are now working on establishing one for them.

Navakaka villagers have been rallying for a playground for years now to allow their youth to further explore and expose their sporting talents.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.