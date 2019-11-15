National under 16 Coach Vonolagi works on player’s skill level.

National U16 Coach Tagi Vonolagi is focusing on addressing players skills as they gear up for the OFC U16 Girls Championship in Tahiti.

Although the players compete in various competitions, Vonolagi says these players are lacking skill-wise.

“Building on their skill so they can have good ball control, they know what to do with the ball, their passing so they may be playing but skill wise I think their level of skill is not that good.”

Football is no exception when players need both skills and the knowledge to play the game.

Vonolagi adds players are undergoing drills to help enhance their skill level.

“We do grid work, we work on pairing, in-threes, in-twos, in-fours, we do chain passing and other things to improve on their passing and understand.”

He adds the earlier the players practice these skills, they will be able to apply them on the field.

The national U16 side will be in camp for the next eight weeks.